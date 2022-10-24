Becky Lynch believes that female stars in NXT are the future when discussing women’s wrestling in WWE.

Before making her main roster debut in July 2015, Big Time Becks competed in the black and gold era of NXT. She became a part of the Four Horsewomen along with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. The current division is loaded with talented stars such as Roxanne Perez, Alba Fyre, Mandy Rose, Cora Jade, and many more.

Speaking at New York City Advertising Week, Becky Lynch heaped praise on the NXT women's roster, stating that they're the future of the business.

“I look at NXT and–this is no discourse towards the men–but the women, I go ‘oh, yep. That’s the future.’ That’s where the engaging characters are. There’s incredible athleticism, that’s athleticism that never in a million years I would be capable of. I think you can see the interest in what the women are doing down there and so I think it’s the future,” said Lynch. [H/T SEScoops]

Becky Lynch says she's excited about the future of women's wrestling

The Man is one of the biggest female stars in the history of the wrestling business. She has headlined numerous events and shared the ring with many notable names during her decorated career.

With talented women in NXT, RAW and SmackDown, such as Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch is excited about the future of women's wrestling.

“And I look at our women’s roster now and I go between me, you’ve got Bianca Belair. You’ve got Rhea Ripley, who’s just incredible and she’s so young. And you’ve got Liv Morgan and you have all these incredible women just getting started. It’s awesome. I’m very excited about it.” [H/T SEScoops]

After losing to The EST of WWE at SummerSlam, Lynch turned babyface. She was injured during the bout and is currently out of action and could possibly return by the end of the year.

Who's your favorite female star in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

