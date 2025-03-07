"I don't think IYO SKY is gonna be a long-time champion" - Veteran convinced WWE RAW star will drop her title before WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar IYO SKY won't be the Women's World Champion going into WrestleMania 41, believes wrestling veteran Bill Apter. The Damage CTRL member shockingly captured the title on this week's RAW.

During the latest edition of the red brand, IYO SKY locked horns with Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. This year's Women's Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, also kept a close eye on the match from ringside. Many expected Mami to retain her title. However, during the last stages of the match, Ripley started mocking The EST and got into a scuffle. This proved a massive mistake as SKY took advantage of the situation and ultimately emerged victorious after hitting the Over-the-Moonsault.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long if it would make sense for IYO SKY to drop the WWE Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley before WrestleMania 41.

Long said that SKY dropping the gold against Ripley could make sense if the two stars continue their rivalry going into WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer also mentioned that he wouldn't take the title off the Damage CTRL member this quickly if he was the booker.

"Well, you can do it. That works both ways, you know, they could have her drop it back, you know, that could be a big tease, and then turn around and do something at WrestleMania. So you just don't really know right now. I wouldn't take it away from her that quick, you know what I mean? But like I said, they know more about which direction they're going than me, so we know we just have to wait and see," Long said. [4:03 - 4:22]

Bill Apter added that The Genius of the SKY won't be the champion going into WrestleMania. The wrestling veteran also mentioned that he believed the WWE RAW star did not have the "it factor" that Ripley did.

"I don't think IYO SKY is gonna be a long-time champion. Again she's great in the ring but she doesn't have that 'it factor' that Rhea Ripley has, not many people do," Apter added. [4:45 - 4:58]

Check out the video below:

IYO SKY sent a message after her massive win on WWE RAW

IYO SKY took to Instagram to send a message after her massive win over Rhea Ripley on this week's WWE RAW.

The Genius of the SKY wrote that she was extremely grateful and thanked everyone for their wishes before highlighting that she was headed to WrestleMania 41.

"I am very grateful beyond words!!✨✨ Happy beyond words! Thank you all so much for all the wishes. Just like that, we're moving forward to the big stage, WrestleMania 🔥🔥," SKY wrote.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for IYO SKY going into this year's Show of Shows.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

