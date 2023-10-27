“I think there was just bad feelings” – Bruce Prichard recalls Shawn Michaels’ backstage fight with former WWE manager

Shawn Michaels is universally regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time in WWE. The Heartbreak Kid had incredible matches against the likes of Razor Ramon, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker. Despite his obvious star power and talent, there are many people in the business who are not fans of the Hall of Famer owing to his behavior backstage in the past.

Jim Cornette is one of the most popular wrestling managers of all time, and he is best remembered for his run as the manager of one of the most iconic tag teams of all time, The Midnight Express. He served as a member of the WWE creative team in the 90s before Shawn’s initial “retirement.” He has often talked about how difficult HBK was behind the scenes.

WWE executive Bruce Prichard, speaking on his Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, has now revealed how the animosity between the two led to a verbal fight backstage after a botched spot during a match. Michaels blamed Cornette for the spot, which offended the former Ohio Valley Wrestling owner and led to a fight between the two.

“I think that there was just bad feelings between...you know Shawn at that time was difficult boy to work with, that was his perception and Shawn could be difficult. Cornette, old school, didn’t like The Kliq, didn’t like Shawn, didn’t like a lot of things that he did, so, you know, Corny was gonna not shy away from everything, but yes, I would say that Vince kind of looked at it as you know... Shawn’s the golden boy and Corny you should have known better,” Prichard said. [00:46 - 1:15]

AEW star reveals Shawn Michaels is his favorite wrestler

AEW star Brock Anderson is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson. Appearing on the ARN Podcast with his father, the 26-year-old was asked about his favorite wrestler, and surprisingly, he did not pick his father but instead revealed his favorite wrestler growing up was Shawn Michaels.

"So my favorite growing up was 'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels. He was my favorite, hands down, and he was part of the match that actually made me really want to become a wrestler. Him and Taker, that first one, WrestleMania 25." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 is considered to be one of the greatest matches of all time, so it is no surprise that Anderson became a fan of The Heartbreak Kid after witnessing the classic match. As far as his own career goes, the second-generation star is a part of the AEW roster but is still waiting for his first big push.

