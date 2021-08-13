"I think that's just ridiculous" - Bobby Lashley urges released Superstars not to bad-mouth WWE (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, and the reigning WWE Champion had an important message for the recently released superstars.

Bobby Lashley knew that many ex-WWE wrestlers bad-mouthed the company after they left the company, and All Mighty found this trend ridiculous.

Lashley advised talent not to burn bridges with their former employers and stressed the importance of respecting the wrestling business. The RAW superstar has made a lot of money working for WWE and many other companies. As a result, he stated that he understands the significance of maintaining a good relationship, even after a release seemingly severs this connection.

Here's what Bobby Lashley had to say:

"Never burn bridges," said Lashley. "I think a lot of times, people leave the wrestling business or leave one organization and feel the need to badmouth, and I think that's just ridiculous. I think every one of us kind of made our name from the WWE or from professional wrestling and made a lot of money."

Lashley then explained that he's thankful for the wrestling business because it has allowed him to support his family throughout his career.

The WWE Champion also had a message for fans who might get swayed by seeing former talent bashing a particular company. Lashley urged fans to stop following such wrestlers because he felt these performers don't realize what the wrestling business is all about.

"I think that the fans need to understand that you see somebody that's fighting one organization or the other, just don't even pay attention to them," Lashley added. "Lose them as a fan. Like, as a fan, walk away from them because they don't understand what the wrestling business is about. Everybody needs to eat. Everybody needs to feed their kids, and everybody wants to have a good show."

Bobby Lashley tells released WWE Superstars to "just stay motivated"

Bobby Lashley himself returned to the WWE nearly ten years after his first stint to capture the promotion's top prize. The former Hurt Business member stated that motivation is the key to having a successful career after getting released.

Additionally, Lashley shared his belief that true talent can't be denied, so remaining motivated is often the most important aspect of success in WWE.

Bobby Lashley was quite candid during the most recent Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive with Rick Ucchino as the WWE Champion spoke about his upcoming match against Goldberg, Big E's possible cash-in, and more.

What do you think about Lashley's statements? Sound off in the comments below.

