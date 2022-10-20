Ronda Rousey once again sits alone on top of the SmackDown women's division.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the second time. She's now looking for her next challenger and hopes it will be someone from Monday Night RAW.

On the latest episode of The Baddest Stream on the Planet, Rousey spoke about her desire to bring former RAW Women's Champion Asuka over to SmackDown, but she doesn't think WWE will let that happen right now.

“Me and Asuka would be great. Maybe that’s something I could pitch at like because they do the draft before Survivor Series, that I could pitch them drafting Asuka," Ronda Rousey said. "But isn’t she part of like, the Bianca faction now? It’s Alexa [Bliss], and Asuka, and Bianca are like, a faction now. I don’t think that they would let me steal her.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What's next for Ronda Rousey on SmackDown?

With Liv Morgan seemingly changing the direction of her character on SmackDown, one has to wonder what's next for the UFC Hall of Famer on the blue brand for the rest of 2022.

Many within the WWE Universe believe that now is the perfect time for Charlotte Flair to return. The Queen hasn't been seen since losing to Rousey in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash, where she was written out with an injury so she could marry All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo in real life.

If Charlotte is preparing for a return, it would certainly make sense that she would look for revenge against Rousey, who took her out several months ago.

There's also speculation that Toxic Attraction might be called up following Halloween Havoc this weekend. If that happens, it gives Rousey a brand new faction to go up against over the next several months.

What direction will WWE choose to go? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Rousey's comments? Would you like to see The Empress of Tomorrow traded to SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

