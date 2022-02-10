''I think that life beat him down so bad''- Paul Heyman on why he helped RAW Superstar return to WWE after 10 years

Paul Heyman might be one of the most cunning men in the industry, but he has also helped several performers throughout his career. One of those men is current RAW superstar MVP. It was Heyman who helped facilitate MVP's return to WWE in 2020.

MVP is a former US Champion and had a solid run with WWE in late 2000s. However, he left the company in 2010 and performed for other promotions like TNA and ROH. However, he never achieved the level of success he had in WWE.

Paul Heyman revealed while speaking on The Masked Man podcast that he helped MVP return to WWE. When Heyman was the executive director of RAW, MVP wanted to return for the Royal Rumble match. But Heyman had bigger ideas for him:

"MVP called me when I was executive director of RAW and said, ‘The Rumble is in Houston. You know I have a son. My son never saw me as MVP. Can you get me in the Rumble?’" noted Heyman.

"I know how talented he is. I think that life beat him down so bad and he was trying to stay positive and stay inspiring to his son, but I think he forgot the greatness that he had to offer." said Heyman.

How Paul Heyman convinced MVP to return

Brock Lesnar's former Advocate told MVP that he will let him return at the Royal Rumble but only if he agrees to have a match on RAW the following night as well. MVP picked Rey Mysterio as his opponent and Heyman pulled the right strings to make the match happen.

''I said to him, ‘I’ll make you a deal. I’ll get you in the Rumble if you work RAW the next night. Who do you like? Who do you want to work with?’ He goes, ‘Mysterio.’ I said, ‘Okay, work with Rey Mysterio,'' said Heyman

MVP is currently the manager of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley but is expected to make an in-ring return soon.

Edited by Pratik Singh

