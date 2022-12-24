"I think it was like 1 a.m" - Details of John Cena's text message to former Universal Champion

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens will team up with multi-time World Champion John Cena to fight Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The former in-ring rivals have bloomed from bitterness to become good friends who text each other at midnight, strategizing a huge tag team match on the 30th December edition of SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Kevin Owens spoke with Peter Rosenberg about his upcoming tag team match against The Bloodline.

The Prizefighter recalled receiving a text message from John Cena in which he stated that he enjoyed wrestling. Kevin Owens noted that there was no context to the message and that he received it around 1 a.m.

"We text here and there, but it's really silly stuff. He's very excited. In fact, the last text I got from him was 'I LOVE WRESTLING' in all caps, unprompted. I think it was like 1 a.m. too. I have no clue. I don't really know where he was in the world," Owens said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Kevin Owens claims working with John Cena is a surreal experience

From The Prizefighter's main roster debut in 2015 to challenge The Champ in a feud for the United States Championship, the former "NXT" Champion has nothing but love and respect for the "Peacemaker" star.

During the same Cheap Heat podcast conversation, Kevin Owens explained Cena didn't need to be as passionate as he was at the time, as his Hollywood breakthrough was approaching.

Looking ahead, teaming with The Leader of Cenation on the final SmackDown of the year, The Prizefighter shared that working with him is a surreal experience.

"Now we get to the team on the last SmackDown of the year, it's just another thing I can add to the list of experiences I've had in WWE that are surreal and that I'm so thankful for," he added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

In 2002, The Champ had his first match on the blue brand. He has competed in WWE every year since then until this year. Now, John Cena will compete in one of the biggest televised match of 2022. Thus, extending his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion to two decades.

Do you think Cena and Owens will humble Reigns and Zayn on next week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

