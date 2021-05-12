''I think he was a little pissed off''- Samoa Joe's reaction when 5-time WWE Champion busted him open with a headbutt

Samoa Joe is one of the most resilient men in the world of pro-wrestling. The former WWE superstar is known to work stiff when required. Working stiff essentially means that he isn't afraid of dishing out a real beating during a match, nor is he shy of receiving one.

Something of that sort happened when Joe confronted 5-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle for the first time in TNA. The Olympic Gold Medalist made his debut in TNA in a promo against Samoa Joe. The segment between the two was spectacular and featured a nasty headbutt which busted Joe open.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, Kurt Angle gave details of his interactions with Samoa Joe before and after the segment. Angle said that he told Samoa Joe beforehand that he was planning on working stiff, something to which Joe had agreed:

“I told Joe I was going to give him a real headbutt and he said, ‘Bring it on’. I brought it on and I cut him open. It was the hard way. I think he was a little pissed off. He got up, partly because of his character, he was behind me, stalking me, and he had this pissed off look on his face. But you know, if you know Joe, you know he was really pissed at that too. It was a great moment. Joe and I had incredible chemistry,'' said Angle.

Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle later faced each other in a spectacular bout which saw Kurt Angle bleed during the match.

Kurt Angle on Samoa Joe

Angle and Joe have worked with each other multiple times throughout their illustrious careers. Angle also mentioned during the interview that he and Samoa Joe were able to get the highest pay-per-view buy rates in TNA history thanks to their matches.

Samoa Joe is a former US Champion and NXT Champion in WWE. He served as a commentator on RAW before he was released by the company a few weeks ago due to budget cuts.