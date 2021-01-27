"I think that match needs to happen" - Santos Escobar on a WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship unification clash with Jordan Devlin [Exclusive]

In June of 2020, Santos Escobar won the Cruiserweight Championship tournament, in which he was crowned the new WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion. NXT UK's Jordan Devlin, however, believes that he is still the rightful champion. So how will WWE settle things?

Speaking exclusively to SK Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino, Escobar believes a match between him and Devlin needs to happen in the future to unify the titles.

"Yes, I think that match needs to happen. In the meantime, of course, and he should do his thing, and I shall do my thing. And, of course, we need to collide."

Santos Escobar talks about taking the WWE Cruiserweight division to new heights

Certainly, the Cruiserweight Championship has become more important in WWE since being featured more prominently on NXT over the last year. The title was used mainly on 205 Live and was an afterthought when seen on either RAW or SmackDown.

With the division making strides on the Black and Gold brand, Santos Escobar believes his title reign so far is proof that he is accomplishing new things with the championship.

"I think the goal is being accomplished as we speak because I took the Cruiserweight division and the title itself from the sideshow to the main show. And as of right now, I managed to defend the NXT Cruiserweight title for the first time in the NXT history at TakeOver. So I think we are accomplishing our goals. And of course, just like you said, it's just potatoes and potatoes. He's got a title. I have a title. And then we have to collide and see who's the man."

Would you like to see the two WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champions collide? Who do you think would win between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SK Wrestling with a H/T back to us for the transcription.