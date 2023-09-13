"I think they might do that" - Hall of Famer believes WWE could have 37-year-old defeat Gunther (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter isn't ruling out the chances of Chad Gable dethroning Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion after their segment on this week's WWE RAW.

Despite putting in herculean efforts, the 37-year-old hasn't been able to win the IC Title from The Ring General yet. On the latest episode of RAW, Gable yet again made his intentions known, vowing to win the gold for his family.

While it's still up in the air when the next match between the two will go down, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before WWE makes it official. Among those who believe Chad Gable stands a chance at winning the gold from Gunther is Bill Apter, who shared his thoughts about the feud on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted.

The Hall of Fame journalist believes WWE could have a wholesome moment with Gable's family at ringside if he pins the Imperium leader. However, Apter did mention that he was unsure if Chad Gable was the right pick to end Gunther's historic and record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign.

"I think they might do that. It's like the David and Goliath thing. And Gable is coming across like a mini Kurt Angle right now. So yeah, they could do that and have Gable's kids and wife there again, everybody jubilating. But I just don't know if he's the right guy to dethrone Gunther," said Bill Apter. [28:46 - 29:12]

Cody Rhodes wants Chad Gable to finish his story in WWE by defeating Gunther

Losing while one's family is watching at ringside is an experience Cody Rhodes shares with Chad Gable, as the former fell short at WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview, The American Nightmare mentioned that he wished to see Gable get his moment by defeating Gunther for the IC Title in front of his loved ones.

"Bringing family to the show, it's as real as it gets. Chad did amazing. I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. He had the shot; I hope he finds it. Amazing. True athlete, [a] real Olympian, amazing. It's hard to tell what we do, what is real and what isn't. When it's in the middle, it's so sweet and so good. That's as real as it gets. His daughter, wanting to see that, and have that moment."

It remains to be seen if WWE goes ahead with having Chad Gable dethrone The Ring General and make him a top-level performer in the promotion.

