"I think it's the old situation" - Legend comments on WWE bringing back Charlotte Flair as a babyface (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on why WWE chose to bring back Charlotte Flair as a babyface though fans clamored to see her in a heel avatar.

The Queen returned to WWE after a short hiatus at SmackDown's June 9 edition, immediately establishing herself as a challenger to Asuka's Women's Title. Charlotte got her match against The Empress of Tomorrow on the June 30 episode of the show, but it ended in no contest due to Bianca Belair's involvement.

The stage seems set for a three-way clash for the Women's Championship between Asuka, Belair, and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2023. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained the possible reason why WWE brought back The Queen as a babyface.

The veteran journalist feels the promotion intended to present Charlotte Flair in contrast to whichever opponents she worked best against.

"I don't know if they are looking to bring her [Charlotte Flair] as a babyface. I think it's the old situation, where it's just about the opponents against whom she can work best with. If it happens to be a heel, it's a heel," said Bill Apter. [31:23 - 31:37]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell thinks Charlotte Flair could break major WWE record by next year

The Queen is the most decorated women's wrestler in WWE history, having held the World Title a record fourteen times. On top of that, Charlotte Flair is now just three reigns away from breaking her father, Ric Flair, and John Cena's record of sixteen World Championship reigns.

On the recent SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell predicted that Charlotte could reach the top of the mountain and have seventeen reigns to her name by next year.

"She's going for her 15th [Women's Championship]... So they're working to beat the 16 that her dad had right? So when she wins it, then she'll lose it and she's going for the 16th which will tie her dad which would actually be a big deal. Maybe WrestleMania next year? And if she breaks it, that's probably Money in the Bank, maybe SummerSlam the next year, so they got something to look forward to. So she'll be a 17-time women's champion in WWE. That will never be broken," said Dutch Mantell.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Loving this more serious side of Belair.



#SmackDown Bianca Belair just took out Charlotte Flair and Asuka, delivering a K.O.D to both of them onto the announce table.Loving this more serious side of Belair. Bianca Belair just took out Charlotte Flair and Asuka, delivering a K.O.D to both of them onto the announce table.Loving this more serious side of Belair. 👏👏#SmackDown https://t.co/v33jO17CB9

It remains to be seen if Charlotte manages to secure another shot at the Asuka's Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

What do you make of Bill Apter's explanation of The Queen constantly turning babyface and heel? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes