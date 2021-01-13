"We're proving to ourselves and to the audience that we could go in the ring" - Fandango on Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Breezango, Fandango and Tyler Breeze, have been on a quest to prove themselves on every level in the WWE. They have made their presence known on all three main brands of the company in different ways.

After finally winning gold as NXT Tag Team Champions, Breezango now want to add the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to their list of accomplishments.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Fandango commented on Breezango's run as a tag team so far.

“We kinda checked off the box of comedy, being able to cut promos and doing the fashion files on Smackdown and coming to NXT, I think we’re proving to ourselves and to the audience that we could go in the ring."

Both Fandango and Tyler Breeze have overcome stunted starts to their main roster careers to mark a tag team together.

Their return to NXT has to be considered a success, with the two men being featured a lot more than they were on RAW and SmackDown. They will face a fierce challenge in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic's first round.

Fandango on Breezango's first round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match-up

On this week's WWE NXT, Breezango will face Adam Cole and Roderick Strong of the Undisputed ERA in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

With two former champions and a former Dusty Rhodes Classic winner, this will be a stiff obstacle for Fandango and Tyler Breeze to overcome.

When speaking with Denise Salcedo, Fandango commented on the first round contest against Cole and Strong.

"I think starting off with the Undisputed Era, Cole and Strong, tomorrow night is definitely going to open a lot of eyes to what we can do in the ring.”

Fandango is definitely correct that all eyes will be on this match-up. Along with Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be off to an exciting start. This year, it should be a highly competitive tournament with the largest field of competitors yet.