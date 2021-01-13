NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed

On today's The Bump, WWE revealed the NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets. This annual tournament has been a cornerstone of the Black and Gold brand, with past winners moving on to securing Championship victories.

With the 2021 tournament set to begin on this week's episode of WWE NXT, all 16 teams and eight first-round match-ups have been announced.

The participants in the 2021 NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic:

August Grey and Curt Stallion

Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Desmond Troy

The Bollywood Boyz

Breezango

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

Ever-Rise

The Grizzled Young Veterans

Imperium

Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Kushida and Leon Ruff

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza)

Lucha House Party

The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole and Roderick Strong)

The Way (Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory)

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

MSK

This year's tournament will mark the largest field of competitors with 16 teams. There has been a wide variety of successful teams that have achieved glory in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Past winners of the competition have included The BroserWeights, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, and The Undisputed Era. Fans will be excited to see who the next team to join that illustrious list is.

NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first-round matches

The first-round matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off on this week's WWE NXT. It will feature three former championship teams, past winners and finalists of the tournament, in what will be a thrilling start to the tournament's 2021 edition.

The 2021 NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first-round matches will be:

The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole and Roderick Strong) vs. Breezango

Ever-Rise vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Desmond Troy

KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff vs. The Way (Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory)

MSK vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. August Grey and Curt Stallion

Imperium vs. Lucha House Party

Legada del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs. The Bollywood Boyz

It will be fascinating to watch the first-round unfold. This year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic might mark the fiercest field of tag teams that NXT has to offer and should result in compelling matches.