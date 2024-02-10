"I think he was a psychopath to begin with" - Former WWE star says Vince McMahon had "issues" amid Ashley Massaro allegations (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Dutch Mantell discussed the allegations made against Vince McMahon and the company by Ashley Massaro.

Massaro worked for WWE from 2005 to 2008. In a statement obtained by VICE News, it was noted that she was sexually assaulted during a WWE tour. Massaro also accused WWE of covering up the situation.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the tragic situation and even labeled McMahon a "psychopath."

"Well, I heard the VICE story before. This makes me sad, it really does. A man who can do that to his... actually they weren't his employees but may well have been, they were independent contractors. But somebody who can do that, you have words thrown around a lot, I think he was a psychopath to begin with," said Mantell

He further stated that McMahon had issues and explained how he used his powers as chairman of the company.

"He had issues and when he got power over someone, especially a female, he rubbed it to the hilt and like you said, we are hearing stuff now and it's going to get worse. We are going to hear more and more. This is the story that doesn't go away tomorrow because quit talking about it. When you put up something about WWE and Vince McMahon, it gets red," added Mantell. [5:13 - 6:14]

Dutch Mantell noticed girls coming out of Vince McMahon's private room

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that he would often notice girls coming out of Vince McMahon's room crying.

He said:

"These guys are horrible. I used to walk out in the hallway and I would see one of the girls walking down or going into her dressing room and she looked upset and they would go on and start crying. Some of them I was close to, but not really close to, knew them more than the other ones. I would say, ‘You ok?’ And they wouldn’t tell me. They would be crying and they had just come out of Vince’s private room. You don’t have to tell me what happened, I know what happened."

Mantell added:

"But she didn’t want to tell me and I didn’t really wanna hear it. But I have seen that numerous times. He rode those girls incessantly. I mean, it was all day long, all night. Then when he would get to the hotel, sometimes he would get them a room in his hotel and he’d be knocking at the door at two or three in the morning. He is legitimately a psychopath."

Vince McMahon recently resigned from his position on the TKO board following the latest wave of allegations to become public.

