"I don't think he has reached the level that Kofi and Big E have" - Former WWE Star on Xavier Woods

The New Day's body of work in the WWE makes them a strong contender for being the most outstanding group of this generation.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E revitalized their dwindling careers with the New Day gimmick. Despite the early struggles, the trio evolved and ensured that success was a guarantee.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone welcomed former WWE Superstar Eric Escobar for an engaging Q&A session, during which he spoke about the popular WWE faction.

Eric Escobar spent five years in the WWE until his release in 2010, and most of his time went by in the company's various developmental systems.

The Puerto Rican star was a highly-rated prospect who won the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) world title in a match that featured Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Curtis Axel. He was also briefly Vickie Guerrero's on-screen love interest on SmackDown.

While speaking on the topic of deserved talent getting their due at the top of WWE, Eric Escobar took a detour and shared his views on The New Day.

Escobar felt that both Kofi Kingston and Big E should have been multi-time WWE World Champions by now. The former WWE star also shared his honest opinions regarding the comparisons between the New Day members.

Eric Escobar stated that Xavier Woods is yet to reach the level that Kofi Kingston and Big E have attained in their respective careers. The former SmackDown star said he had nothing against Woods and even praised the superstar's value as a mouthpiece and entertainer.

"Out of the three, and this is not a shot at anyone, out of the three, I think both Big E and Kofi should have been heavyweight champions, you know, a few times by now. Nothing against Xavier Woods, I think Xavier Woods, he is a great mouthpiece, and I think he is very entertaining, but I don't think he has reached the level that Kofi and Big E have reached," said Escobar.

This kid is going to be huge: Eric Escobar's reaction after meeting Kofi Kingston for the first time in WWE

Escobar has seen many of the current top stars during their early days in the WWE, including Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Eric recalled meeting Kingston for the first time in Deep South Wrestling (DSW). He observed the Ghanian-American star's promos and in-ring work at DSW and was convinced about Kofi's prospects as a future top star.

While Escobar saw Kofi Kingston's potential almost immediately, he didn't experience the same feeling when he first saw Big E in action.

Escobar and Big E were in FCW together, and he initially saw the former powerlifter as 'just another big guy in the business.' However, Escobar's views on Big E changed as he began interacting with the 2-time Intercontinental Champion.

Eric added that Big E possesses the natural charisma that makes him stand out from the pack.

"I remember the first time I saw Kofi in Deep South, cutting promos and wrestling." Escobar continued, "I knew, right then and there, that this kid is going to be a star. This kid is going to be huge. When I saw Big E in FCW, I will admit I didn't think; I just thought, 'Well, just another big guy.' But then I started talking to him, and I knew there was something there. What was it? I mean, he has some charisma. I saw some potential, but like I said, it's one of those things. It's how the company develops that charisma, that potential."

Did you know that Eric Escobar quit wrestling and became a cop? Find out all about his epic journey here. The former WWE star also spoke about Vince McMahon, the reason behind his release, and much more.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the UnSKripted video.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Rohit Mishra