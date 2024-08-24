"I think he respected me" - Randy Orton shares his thoughts on his bond with former fierce WWE rival

As a seasoned veteran in the WWE, Randy Orton's journey to the top has been shaped by countless feuds in the past two decades. One of the most iconic and influential rivalries in his career was against the legendary John Cena.

The rivalry between The Viper and The Franchise Player started in 2007 as their clash of styles and personalities captivated fans. Cena with his "never give up" attitude, faced Orton, the arrogant "Legend Killer," and their matches were often brutal, filled with high-stakes moments.

On Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? show, Randy Orton stated that John Cena reminded him of his former Evolution faction members Triple H and Ric Flair. The 44-year-old veteran appreciated earning The Cenation Leader's respect, especially because some of his fellow WWE Superstars didn't hold him in the same high regard.

Trending

"I think even though I trusted Triple H, Ric Flair, and all those guys, but I think just the camaraderie between me and John, being cool. I don't know that those guys at that time respected me, I think John [Cena] respected me and I think he respected me for certain things I was capable of doing in the ring and just feeling that respect from him, made me have this trust for him, that I could trust him to lead the way. And I could trust him that anything he's telling me, it's like it's gold and he's telling me how he does it," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the full episode below:

Randy Orton is set for a massive World Heavyweight Title match at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Apex Predator returned to Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam 2024. Orton then issued a challenge to Gunther, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, for a title match at the upcoming premium live event.

The Bash in Berlin will emanate from the Uber Arena on August 31, 2024. Randy Orton and The Ring General have already confronted each other on the red brand several times, trading barbs ahead of their championship match.

The Viper aims to become a 15-time WWE World Champion in Germany. It remains to be seen if Orton can defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title and succeed in his quest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback