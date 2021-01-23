"I think that the role of it has changed"- Daniel Bryan on the significance of winning the Royal Rumble in 2021

Daniel Bryan has opened up on how the significance of winning the Royal Rumble has changed. He spoke about how the idea of the Royal Rumble Winner main eventing WrestleMania is different now.

Daniel Bryan is currently a WWE Superstar, and he competes on the SmackDown brand. He is one of the most successful WWE stars in recent memory. Aside from the WWE Universal Championship, he has won every men's title the company has to offer. Bryan currently has his sights set on winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Daniel Bryan spoke about WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, the Royal Rumble. Having announced his entry into the event's marquee match, Bryan discussed how the significance of winning the Rumble has changed over the years.

"I think that the role of it has changed. It's still a very prominent position to win the Royal Rumble. But as we've seen, winning the Royal Rumble doesn't guarantee you being the last match at WrestleMania the way that it used to. And it also makes it challenging because...now we have two Royal Rumbles on the Royal Rumble show. We have a Women's Royal Rumble Match and we have a Men's Royal Rumble Match."

The Royal Rumble has certainly changed a lot over the years. Previously, the battle royal automatically guaranteed the winner a main event match at WrestleMania. But with the number of titles WWE has added, it has become difficult to identify which main championship Superstars should strive to fight for.

Daniel Bryan says that winning the Royal Rumble will be a highlight of his career

Daniel Bryan in WWE

Daniel Bryan believes that the significance of winning the Royal Rumble has changed. But he still believes that a victory in the match would be a major highlight in his WWE career. This feat has eluded Bryan throughout his run with the company.

"I think the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, they're still going to be in a really prominent position to me. I have accomplished a lot in the WWE a lot in my career, and it would be a real highlight to be able to win the 2021 Royal Rumble."

When Daniel Bryan competes in the Royal Rumble Match, he will have to worry about the 29 other men who will be fighting for the same goal. Do you think Daniel Bryan will emerge victorious? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.