"I think Ronda is now pulling a Brock" - Legend comments on the MMA legend's WWE future (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes that though Ronda Rousey has hinted at leaving WWE soon, she is bound to return to the promotion sometime later.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet competed against real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023. Following her loss at the show, Rousey shared a cryptic post about her future on social media.

Coupled with the rumors of her wanting to exit WWE, fans are readying themselves for the former RAW Women's Champion leaving the promotion.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Ronda Rousey was pulling off a Brock Lesnar, who tends to disappear from TV for long stretches. The veteran journalist thinks fans could see her back in the company in a year or two.

"I think Ronda is now pulling the Brock. She's gone now. Maybe in a year or two... Ronda will come back eventually," said Bill Apter. [27:41 - 27:50]

Dutch Mantell also thinks Ronda Rousey could return to WWE sometime down the line

Not just Bill Apter, but even legendary manager Dutch Mantell thinks Ronda Rousey stepping away from the promotion would be short-lived.

Mantell firmly believes the 36-year-old would get the "itch" to get back in the squared circle soon and could return for one final stint in WWE in a couple of years.

"I think she'll come back in a year or two. She'll get itchy, and that'll be it," said Dutch Mantell.

Even if we have seen the last of Ronda Rousey in the ring, it's safe to say she has already built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume for herself in just five years.

It now remains to be seen if The Baddest Woman on the Planet is indeed finished with WWE or could quash the rumors by returning to TV in the coming weeks.

Do you think we saw the last Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2023? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

