"I think Royal Rumble is gonna be a Judgment Day type of pay-per-view"- WWE Superstar R-Truth raves about The Judgment Day

WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth recently opened up about his analysis of Royal Rumble being The Judgment Day type event.

Although all the members of The Judgment Day don't align with the idea of R-Truth being a part of the faction, it seems that Truth has now established a seemingly acceptable relationship with former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Damian Priest. However, Priest will not be happy with Truth costing him his match against Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of RAW.

While speaking to Fightful for a recent interview, Truth expressed some confidence and positivity about himself and The Judgment Day stable. He added that keeping in mind the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, it will be a significant and impactful event for their faction, akin to a "Judgment Day" scenario.

"I’m feeling great. I’m feeling good. Team’s feeling good. Team’s looking good. I think Royal Rumble is gonna be a Judgment Day type of pay-per-view." [H/T Fightful]

R-Truth recently sent a message to John Cena

Former WWE United States Champion R-Truth openly discussed about his childhood hero and legend, John Cena.

R-Truth spoke with senior veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter and disclosed that he really admires Cena and his 'never give up' spirit. He also reflected on how he's flourishing in his career and hopes that Cena is proud of that.

"John, I wanna say hey man. Still love you man. Still not giving up. I hope you're proud of me. I came back from my injury and I had a match against this guy named JD. He had big hair. I had a match against him, it was to be in a group. And now I'm in The Judgment Day. I hope you're proud of me man. I hope I'm making you proud. And hey John, you can't see me." [From 4:39 onwards]

Truth also entered himself in the Royal Rumble match, as evidenced by the latest episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what he'll do in the bout.

