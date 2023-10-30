"I don't think rust is a real thing" - Mr. Stone on stepping back inside the ring at NXT Halloween Havoc (Exclusive) 

Mr. Stone recently spoke about stepping back inside the squared circle at the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, where he takes on Bron Breakker.

Stone last competed on an episode of NXT in November 2021, where he lost to Xyon Quinn. A few weeks back on the Tuesday night show, Mr. Stone confronted Breakker and challenged him to a match in hopes of avenging the latter's brutal beatdown of his client, Von Wagner. While Stone won't have it easy come Halloween Havoc, he seems driven and motivated ahead of the match.

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Stone mentioned how he didn't believe in the concept of ring rust. He explained that he would be instantly back in the groove as an in-ring performer the moment he enters the ring against the former NXT World Champion this week.

"So it's my first scheduled match in five years. I have had matches before, but this is the first singles match that I knew was coming that I could mentally and physically prepare for. But as far as rust, I don't I do. I think when you've been doing it, performing, and fighting and wrestling in the squared circle for as long as I have, I don't think rust is a real thing. I just think when I get back to the ropes, and it's not to manage someone, it's not be someone's sidekick and it's to fight, I think it's gonna be go time, and all's gonna come back to me," Mr. Stone said. [1:58 - 2:40]

Check out the full video below:

Mr. Stone on why he chose to wrestle Bron Breakker at NXT Halloween Havoc

Stone explained that his biggest motivation heading into Tuesday night was the fact that Breakker had hurt Von Wagner. He mentioned that since his client was not cleared to compete, he had no option but to step up himself.

"And you gotta remember, I'm fighting for a lot of things in this match. I'm fighting for my friend who Bron Breakker hurt. I mean, let's be real. I had to do something, right? If Von can't do anything right now, doctors won't let him, so I gotta fight for my friend," Stone said. [2:40 - 3:00]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Mr. Stone fares on NXT and whether Wagner shows up to assist him in his match against Bron Breakker.

Fans can watch WWE NXT every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. This Tuesday will feature the second part of HALLOWEEN HAVOC on NXT and a huge matchup between Mr. Stone and Bron Breakker.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.