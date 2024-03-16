"I think the Saudis want Rock" - WWE could have big plans for Dwayne Johnson after WrestleMania, feels legend (Exclusive)

All eyes are on WrestleMania XL, but the significance of WWE's yearly trips to Saudi Arabia can't be understated. During Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed The Rock's future in the company after April.

Dwayne Johnson is on top of his game as a heel whose main agenda is to stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story.

The Great One has adapted to the crowd's reactions and put a long-awaited single match against Roman Reigns on hold to focus on a storyline that should ideally end with The American Nightmare's crowing moment.

However, what happens after WrestleMania? Dutch Mantell noted on Smack Talk that he'd heard speculation about Roman possibly taking some time off after the mega show.

The Rock is also reportedly slated to film a movie in early May, which is also the month when WWE will present its next event in Saudi Arabia.

"Now I hear that Roman wants to take some time off. I don't know if he can take some time off because The Rock is going to do a movie in the first week of May," said Dutch Mantell. [From 58:55 onwards]

While reports suggest The Rock might not be available for the next Saudi show, Dutch Mantell stressed that high-ranking officials in the Middle East would undoubtedly want the Hollywood megastar to perform overseas.

Even if he doesn't make it to the May 25th event, The Rock could be involved in the second Saudi event, which usually happens in November.

"Well, we know. I think the Saudis want The Rock, don't they? Of course, they want him," added the former WWE manager. [From 59:36 onwards]

If the Saudis manage to get The Rock in a match or segment, WWE would need big plans for The People's Champ, which could potentially tie into his current issues with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Whether he appears at the Saudi Arabia premium live event would be a highly intriguing story to track.

