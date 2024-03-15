Is The Rock going to wrestle in Saudi Arabia? Future plans shed light

The Rock has taken professional wrestling to new heights with his recent return and will compete at WWE WrestleMania XL. In case you've been wondering whether he will wrestle at the Saudi Arabia show, we have some insight.

After a very long time, The Rock has returned to WWE and immersed himself in a spectacular storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The conflict could conclude at WWE WrestleMania 40 but there are chances of it continuing after The Show of Shows. The company is set to host a thunderous PLE in Saudi Arabia in May, so fans are wondering if the Hollywood star will also wrestle there.

Two recent reports may help us with some insight into The Great One's schedule. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will return to host a premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

Also, a recent report from PWInsider states that Dwayne Johnson is set to film his next Hollywood movie, 'The Smashing Machine', from May 1 to September 1, 2024. If that is the case, he may not engage in any physical action inside the ring until filming is complete, and that will keep him out of action when WWE hosts its upcoming event in Saudi Arabia. In conclusion, there are high chances of The Rock not wrestling at the upcoming event.

With that said, we still don't know the complete truth. The People's Champion could appear in a non-wrestling capacity, or even wrestle with precautions, to say the least.

What could The Rock do at the upcoming WWE event in Saudi Arabia?

While chances of him wrestling inside the squared circle are low for now, there are several ways The Rock can make an impact when the promotion hosts one of its most prominent international events.

If his clash with Cody Rhodes continues after WWE WrestleMania XL, he could host a special concert for the fans in attendance to make fun of The American Nightmare. His concerts are one of the most successful acts in the company's history, so it makes sense for him to do it at an international event.

He could also be the host of the show like he hosted WrestleMania 27, or could appear on a talk show like the Miz TV or perhaps The Grayson Waller Effect to continue his ongoing storyline. The truth should reveal itself soon.

