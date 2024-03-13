The Rock's plans after WrestleMania XL - Reports

The Rock has been on one of his better runs in WWE as a part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline. He is playing the role of the heel to its best, but fans may be disappointed to learn about his plans after WrestleMania XL.

The Rock returned to WWE after the Royal Rumble to be named the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. But those plans changed at the WrestleMania XL Kick-off Press Conference. Rhodes took back his spot, which was rightfully his, and The Great One decided to side with his blood.

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match that will have major implications for Rhodes' title match. In the buildup to the Show of Shows, PW Insider has reported The Rock's plans after the PLE. The Great One is set to begin shooting for his next feature film, "The Smashing Machine."

"PWInsider.com has confirmed that casting is underway for a number of supporting characters in the film, which we can exclusively confirm is currently slated to film from 5/1 through 8/1. That would likely take him (Rock) out of doing anything physical for WWE during that time period."

Why did Cody Rhodes slap The Rock on SmackDown?

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown came to an end with The American Nightmare slapping The Bramha Bull across the face. While many didn't expect things to get physical between the two sides in the ring, the newest member of The Bloodline's comments instigated Rhodes to slap him.

The former WWE Champion spoke about Cody Rhodes' family and his older siblings. He said that the only reason behind their 20-year age difference was because Cody was Dusty Rhodes' mistake. Fans at home were unable to see what happened after the slap as the show went off the air, but a few clips on X/Twitter gave them a view of what happened.