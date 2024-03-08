WWE reportedly pushing for 51-year-old Attitude Era legend to wrestle at next Saudi Arabia show

If the latest reports are anything to go by, fans could see a WWE Attitude Era legend wrestle at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. That name is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Brahma Bull, along with his cousin Roman Reigns, is currently entangled in a program with Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins heading into The Show of Shows this year.

The two teams will face each other in a high-stakes tag team match on Night one of WrestleMania XL. This will mark The People's Champ's first WWE match in almost eight years, and it won't be his last.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is pushing for The Rock to face Roman Reigns in a highly-awaited dream match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will take place on May 25 this year.

The next Saudi Arabia PPV is 5/25, which will be the day before AEW’s Double or Nothing show...When asking if Rock will be working that show, we’re told there are a lot of variables in play and a variety of factors but obviously, the company would like it if he would... The belief as of right now is that Mania won’t be his only match in 2024 and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year.”

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns are working together at the moment, but fans have been hoping for one of them to turn on each other come WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline storyline will unfold before an eventual match between the two stalwarts.

Should The Rock turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL? Discuss in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion