Details on next WWE event in Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE is set to return to the Kingdom of Saudi for their next premium live event in the near future. This will be the first 2024 PLE to be held in the country.

WWE signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport in 2018 to host pay-per-view events in the country. The partnership was then "expanded" in 2019 as it was announced that the Stamford-based company had a new deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority that would run through 2027 and that the deal was good for two "large-scale events" per year.

A new report from PWInsider notes that it will be mid-to-late Spring 2024 before the company returns to the Kingdom.

The working plan is for WWE to hold their next Saudi premium live event in late May of this year. It remains to be seen if they will be in Riyadh or Jeddah. There's also no word yet on what the theme will be, but they could go with Night of Champions or Super ShowDown or perhaps a gimmick they've never used for the Kingdom.

The only main roster PLE scheduled for May 2024 as of this writing is Backlash. The historic event is booked for Saturday, May 4, from LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, France.

WWE looking ahead to busy year with international events on the schedule

WWE officials announced last year that they were focused on hosting more premium live events across the world. The company currently has several shows scheduled for outside of the United States.

The company is not only set to go to France, as already mentioned, but they are also scheduled to go to Germany and have already held Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

The updated official World Wrestling Entertainment PLE schedule for 2024 looks like this:

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver - Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

April 6 & 7: WrestleMania 40, Night 1 and Night 2 - Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

May 4: Backlash France - LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, France

May 26: NXT Battleground - Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA

July 6: Money In the Bank - Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

July 7: NXT Heatwave - Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

August 31: Bash In Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin

The WWE calendar will be updated at various times. The company still has to confirm upcoming major events such as SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

