WWE officially drops Backlash France 2024 poster; two big names missing

The first poster for WWE Backlash France 2024 has been revealed, and two big names are missing from the cover.

Get ready for a double dose of in-ring action in the City of Lights! As a part of the TKO Group Holdings, the Stamford-based promotion has unleashed an ultimate ticket combo to experience the electrifying atmosphere of SmackDown and witness the grandeur of Backlash live in Lyon-Decines, France.

Mark your calendars because, for the first time ever, SmackDown will grace French soil on May 3, 2024, bringing its signature blend of drama, athleticism, and energy to LDLC Arena. To top it off, France will host its first-ever premium live event: Backlash on May 4, 2024.

Earlier today, WWE prepared fans to secure 2-day combo tickets starting from January 12, 2024, and officially released the poster of the PLE in France.

Stars such as Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins were featured on the Backlash 2024 poster. The cover also displayed The Viper hitting an RKO on The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

However, Roman Reigns and CM Punk did not make it to the cover of Backlash France. Perhaps the two big names missing from the poster seemingly cast a shadow on The Tribal Chief and The Best in the World, suffering a massive upset at WrestleMania 40.

Check out the WWE Backlash France 2024 poster below:

The upcoming WWE Premium Live Event is Royal Rumble 2024

The first PLE of 2024 is going to be the Royal Rumble. January 28 marks the rumble event, where 30 hopeful men and women throw caution to the wind, all vying for a shot at WrestleMania glory.

On the last week of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes announced his spot for the match as he continues his journey to finish his story.

This week on the red brand show, returning superstar CM Punk also declared himself in the Royal Rumble match following his intense promo battle with Seth Rollins.

As of now, no female WWE Superstar has been declared for the Rumble event. It will be exciting to see who will be the first woman to announce her spot at the 30-women-over-the-top rumble contest ahead of Road to WrestleMania.

