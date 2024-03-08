4 things The Rock can do on WWE SmackDown this week - The Bloodline to change leadership behind Roman Reigns' back?

The next edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is airing on the FOX Network later tonight.

This big show will be taking place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. According to WrestleTix, it will be a sold-out event, with well over 13,000 fans in attendance.

While the company has been on a hot streak essentially ever since Triple H took over the day-to-day operations in 2022, things are especially exciting. Part of that is thanks to the return and subsequent heel turn of The Rock.

The People's Champion is back and will have a big role heading into WrestleMania. He also recently joined The Bloodline, even shockingly acknowledging Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief in a move that left everybody surprised.

The Rock will be appearing on SmackDown tonight in Dallas. Exactly what he'll be doing isn't clear, however. In this article, we will look at a handful of things the former World Champion could do on the blue brand this week.

Below are four things The Rock can do on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. The Rock could make Paul Heyman his Wiseman

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman is in the news lately. The long-time wrestling veteran has been announced as the first inductee in the 2024 Class of WWE Hall of Fame. He will be honored for his decades of work in the industry.

While being honored is remarkable, Heyman isn't seemingly slowing down any time soon. He has been affiliated with The Bloodline and is known as Roman Reigns' Wiseman. That could be a role he soon offers The Rock in WWE as well.

There's a chance that on SmackDown, The People's Champion could officially request Heyman become his Wiseman. We've already seen Paul have a separate phone to be in touch with The Rock, so it would make sense for him to take the role. Would Roman Reigns accept this, though? That could be an interesting angle.

#3. The People's Champion and Roman Reigns could beat up Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

While technically, it isn't known what The Rock will do on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, there have been a few indications that it may involve two RAW stars. More specifically, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Men's Royal Rumble Match winner and the World Heavyweight Champion were challenged to a tag team match by The Rock and Roman Reigns. This bout may very well take place on Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40. Regardless, the pair will seemingly accept or decline the challenge tonight.

However, this could backfire on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa could end up jumping the two performers and brutally beating them down. This could put their WrestleMania status in jeopardy or just send the pair a message.

#2. He could take over The Bloodline behind Roman Reigns' back

The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The Bloodline is arguably the most successful and entertaining faction in WWE history. While it could be argued that the roots of the faction date back decades, this stable truly began taking off in 2020.

Roman Reigns turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman on WWE programming. The Usos soon joined the fold. Sami Zayn would follow, as would Solo Sikoa. Today, the same lineup exists with the exception of Sami and Jey Uso, both of whom left last year.

Oh, and there's also The Rock. The People's Champion joined the stable and claimed to acknowledge Roman, but many fans doubt he is truly going to play second fiddle to Reigns. As a result, SmackDown could see him subtly start taking over the group. He did this with The Nation of Domination several years ago, so it fits his character. Could he slowly win over Jimmy, Solo, and Paul?

#1. The Rock could introduce new stars to WWE as members of The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline is rolling deep right now with five members: The Rock, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman. While that crew is impressive, two of them are part-timers in WWE, and Paul Heyman is not a wrestler. As a result, the group is much less impressive when Roman Reigns and The Rock aren't around.

This could change come Friday Night SmackDown, however. The Rock could recognize the issue. If he has, he may have made some offers to a few independent wrestlers who are part of the family or affiliated in some way.

The biggest possible signing is Jacob Fatu. He could be a top star in WWE. With that being said, Sean Maluta and Lance Anoa'i could also be picked up and added to the stable. If Lance comes, his tag team partner Juicy Finau could also join him despite not technically being part of the family. Either way, The Bloodline may grow on SmackDown thanks to The Rock.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you want to see The Rock take over The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion