"I think The Bloodline will eventually come back together" - 9-time champion makes a major prediction regarding Roman Reigns' faction

Throughout 2023, there have been several issues within Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline. However, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley believes that the group will eventually reunite.

The Bloodline's collapse began in early 2023 when Sami Zayn betrayed Reigns at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Post-WrestleMania 39, The Usos also turned their backs on Reigns, with Jey Uso taking a completely different path.

Speaking on the most recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Lashley, a nine-time champion in WWE, stated that a family eventually gets back together, regardless of the arguments.

"I think The Bloodline will eventually come back together, it's family. Family has issues, they have arguments, they have everything, so they're no longer right now. But I think they'll come back together," said Lashley.

He further compared his own alliance with The Street Profits to The Bloodline.

"And we don't want to be another Bloodline. We have something different, we have something special. I don't know if it's gonna grow but what we have right now, I think it's very special. And I think it's going to be a whole different direction, if we choose to stick together and move that direction," added Lashley. [1:00:31-1:01:01]

Jim Cornette explained how Roman Reigns could face The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The Rock recently admitted that there were talks of him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Instead, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title against Cody Rhodes.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently suggested how The American Nightmare could "finish his story" after failing to dethrone the champion in his first attempt. Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette suggested that Rhodes should dethrone Reigns at the Royal Rumble following interference from The Rock.

This would set up a match between The Great One and The Head of the Table. Cornette said:

"What about this? Do you think Cody gets his match against Roman at the Royal Rumble, and The Rock is there to police, maybe even as a surprise? I mean I'm not saying kayfabe the biggest star in the world but maybe to stop the evil Bloodline members from doing something. Cody wins the title, and now it is Roman and Rock, one-on-one to restore the dynasty."

Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus from WWE programming. He is expected to return in October.

Do you agree with Bobby Lashley's statement regarding The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section.

