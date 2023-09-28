WWE Veteran names surprising Cody Rhodes' opponent if Roman Reigns faces The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 40 opponent has been a topic of speculation today. WCW veteran Jim Cornette recently talked about possible scenarios, including a match between the Tribal Chief, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes instead of facing someone else.

At the last WrestleMania earlier this year, The American Nightmare fell short of capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fast forward to today, and it seems that Rhodes was heading in a direction where he wanted to finish the story this time around. However, this may not be in the way we assumed.

Jim Cornette, on his Drive-Thru podcast, provided an idea for a way for Cody Rhodes to finish the story. He suggested that Rhodes would take the title from Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, with The Rock interfering in the match, setting up a match between Roman and The Rock.

They would finally get the dream match after it previously being planned for WrestleMania 39.

"What about this? Do you think Cody gets his match against Roman at the Royal Rumble, and The Rock is there to police, maybe even as a surprise? I mean I'm not saying kayfabe the biggest star in the world but maybe to stop the evil Bloodline members from doing something. Cody wins the title, and now it is Roman and Rock, one one-on-one to restore the dynasty" [9:53-10:20]

Cornette's co-host Brian Last also threw an idea, saying that for WrestleMania, they would have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and a second main event match featuring Cody Rhodes and the Royal Rumble winner, which could be the returning CM Punk.

"Boom! Now you got a double main event, one night for each night at WrestleMania" [11:05-11:10]

Who will be the next to challenge Roman Reigns for his title?

The Tribal Chief has been one of the less active champions in WWE about title defenses. For weeks, fans have not been able to see Roman on the shows. The Bloodline was still showcased, with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso recently feuding with John Cena and AJ Styles.

It was revealed that Roman Reigns was announced for a house show in two weeks. He will be at Kansas City to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn.

"Roman Reigns has been announced for the October 14th WWE House Show at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Reigns is advertised to defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn," Wrestle Ops wrote.

Reigns' last taste at a title match was when he defeated Jey Uso almost two months ago at SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on the title scene regarding Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give Sportskeeda a H/T when getting quotes from the first half of the article.

