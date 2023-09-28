Roman Reigns' next WWE title defense revealed - Reports

According to recent reports, Roman Reigns is advertised to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a WWE Live Event on October 14th. The challenger for the championship has also been revealed.

Roman Reigns will defend the title in a match against the ex-honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. The leader of The Bloodline has been absent from WWE since August 11th. Jey Uso announced that he was quitting WWE on the same show. The Tribal Chief last defended the title against Jey at SummerSlam.

Wrestle Ops took to Twitter to disclose the details of Roman Reigns' next appearance in WWE. According to them, The Head of The Table will head back to the ring for a Live Event (house show) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. He will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

Have a look at the post:

"Roman Reigns has been announced for the October 14th WWE House Show at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Reigns is advertised to defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn," Wrestle Ops wrote.

Sami Zayn took the champion to his absolute limit the last time they faced each other. The Tribal Chief barely escaped with the help of the remaining members of The Bloodline. Although Roman dropping the title at a house show is highly unlikely, it will be interesting to see how it all ties into the storyline.

Can Sami Zayn pull off an upset win, or will The Tribal Chief continue on his path of dominance? Sound off in the comments section below.

