"I think you're trying to bury me" – Jim Ross recalls accusation from WWE legend

Jim Ross spent a combined 23 years in WWE between 1993 and 2019. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary commentator recalled how Macho Man Randy Savage never trusted him.

Savage was one of WWE's biggest names when Ross joined the company in 1993. Due to the former WWE Champion's undeniable star power, Ross thought it made sense to advertise him for a series of non-live event appearances.

On his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran announcer explained how Savage took exception to his promo and confronted him about it:

"I remember one time Monsoon [former WWE commentator Gorilla Monsoon] had to intervene, and Savage came to TV where we were doing interviews because he had heard a promo I did and he didn't understand why he was in all these commercial breaks in these non-live event markets," Ross stated. "I told him, I said, 'You're a star. It adds to the value of the program. That's why.' [Savage replied], 'I think you're trying to bury me.'" [1:24:11 – 1:24:35]

Ross and Savage worked on the same commentary team at WrestleMania 9, King of the Ring 1993, and three RAW episodes in 1994.

Jim Ross was bemused by Randy Savage's response

It is well known that Randy Savage had insecurities during his wrestling career, mostly revolving around his ex-wife Miss Elizabeth's welfare backstage.

Jim Ross could not understand why Savage had a problem with being advertised for certain shows:

"I couldn't even relate to that. 'Why would I wanna bury you? And how is you getting more television exposure to come do those three-minute segments, where you can say basically anything you want and express yourself, which you're very good at, why would I want to see failure in that deal?' It makes no sense. But that's the words of a very insecure guy." [1:24:36 – 1:24:59]

Ross also claimed Savage could be "a little bit of a bully" at times behind the scenes.

