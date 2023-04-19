“I don't think Vince sees me that way” - Former WWE Superstar on potential Hall of Fame induction

As things currently stand, you aren't going into the WWE Hall of Fame if Vince McMahon doesn't want you in.

While there are multiple WWE Legends that fans have wanted to see inducted, it has long been rumored that Mr. McMahon has blocked various talents from entering his Hall of Fame for a variety of different reasons.

Major League Wrestling star Raven recently sat down with PW Mania to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he expected to get the call to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year when the company returns to Philadelphia for WrestleMania, Raven said he doesn't believe Vince McMahon sees him that way.

"I’m not expecting that to happen. I don’t think they see me that way. I don’t think Vince sees me that way," Raven said. "And obviously, if he saw me in that light, he would have used me better when I was there, so yeah, that’s not happening. I would almost bet everything I own that I’m not going to be inducted this year or any year in the future."

While not in the WWE Hall of Fame, Raven was recently inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame

While Raven might not be in Vince McMahon's Hall of Fame, that doesn't mean he hasn't been honored in the world of professional wrestling.

Last year, the ECW legend was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame. This is something that means a lot to Raven because they only induct one person a year, so to be chosen in his mind is a huge honor.

"And I think that’s why the IMPACT thing means a lot to me," Raven admitted. "Also the Impact thing they only do one person a year. So that means a lot too, because you’re not doing five, six people are you know, half a dozen. Well, I guess five or six is half a dozen."

What do you make of Raven's comments? Do you think he belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

