"I think he's so well-rounded" - Natalya wants to wrestle 42-year-old former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

RAW Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her desire to wrestle her long-time colleague Dolph Ziggler in WWE.

It's no secret that the global juggernaut seldom promotes intergender wrestling. Apart from Nia Jax appearing during the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match and occasional squash bouts like the one between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa from last year, WWE has stayed away from the genre.

However, this hasn't stopped fans, as well as athletes themselves, from cooking up scenarios about dream opponents of the opposite gender. In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter asked Natalya to pick her dream male opponents. She first named Dolph Ziggler, praising his versatility in the ring.

She also mentioned how she and The Showoff are often called the Cal Ripken of the Women's and Men's divisions, respectively, due to their longevity. Natalya went as far as to mention that Ziggler was the modern-day Mr. Perfect.

"Dolph Ziggler. I think Dolph is so versatile. People said Dolph is the Cal Ripken of the men, and you're the Cal Ripken of the women of WWE. But I look at Dolph, and he's been so consistently good for so long. But if I wanted to wrestle someone, it would be Dolph. I think he's so well-rounded. I think he's the Mr. Perfect of today's generation. So Dolph would be one of the people I would love to wrestle," Natalya said. [1:36 - 2:06]

Natalya also wants to wrestle Chad Gable in WWE

Furthermore, Natalya picked Chad Gable, arguably the most underrated in-ring worker in WWE today, as one of her dream male opponents. The Divas Champion termed the Alpha Academy member as "wildly talented."

"I would love to wrestle against Gable. I think Gable is wildly talented," said Natalya. [2:07 - 2:11]

It remains to be seen if any of Nattie's dream matches become a reality in the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

