"I don't think this woman was ever going to be a star" - WWE Hall of Famer gets honest about Rhea Ripley

A WWE legend recently spoke about how he never assumed Rhea Ripley would become a megastar and enjoy the kind of popularity she does today. Though Eric Bischoff was initially a little skeptical, he's pleased to see Ripley's growth.

It's safe to say The Eradicator is the biggest name on WWE's women's roster today. She regularly elicits some of the loudest reactions from fans in whichever area she walks into. Rhea Ripley also headlined Elimination Chamber 2024 in her home country of Australia in front of more than a staggering 52,000 people.

She's now set to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that he didn't have much hope from the Judgment Day member when she first came to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that Ripley's character, especially, failed to strike a chord with him.

"Oh my gosh, she is getting so over! I'm gonna be honest, when I first was introduced to Rhea, it's not that I said to myself that I don't think this woman was ever going to be a star, but I didn't think she would be either ... I didn't see the character," said Eric Bischoff. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff enjoyed Rhea Ripley's match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Elsewhere on the podcast, Bischoff spoke about Ripley's show-closing match against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. The WCW legend stated that though Rhea Ripley shined in the encounter, Nia Jax played an equally great role and did a phenomenal job of further elevating the Women's World Champion.

"Rhea looked as good as she did in large part or at least half of it because of what Nia did for her and with her. I thought Nia looked sharp, she looked like she absolutely belonged in the main event," added Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 40 clash is highly anticipated by the fans, with many expecting The Man to end The Eradictor's run as the champion.

Do you think Ripley and Lynch should headline WrestleMania 40? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE