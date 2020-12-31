"I think he could wrestle right now," says Ric Flair about two-time WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair has said that a two-time Hall of Famer, who hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2012, "could wrestle right now". Flair is talking about Booker T, who has not wrestled in eight years in WWE, although he did wrestle for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, earlier this year. Ric Flair said that Booker T is a tremendous athlete and a great professional.

Booker T has been a commentator, pre-show panellist, as well as the SmackDown General Manager for a brief period, in WWE. He has made frequent appearances as a panellist in recent years.

Ahead of next week's WWE Raw “Legends Night”, Ric Flair was asked about Booker T and what makes him a legend. Flair said that Booker T has had few injuries in his career and has kept himself in great shape.

"Well, I think Booker T could wrestle right now. He stays in phenomenal condition. I don’t think he has any injuries I’m aware of that could keep him out of the ring. He had a phenomenal career not only in a Tag Team with his brother but obviously individually he excelled. Tremendous athlete, tremendous guy, a heart of gold. I wasn’t in the ring with him that much, he was more involved with Harlem Heat when I was still actively wrestling. I’ve probably only been in the ring with Booker half a dozen times. He’s another guy that stand outs as one of the great professionals and he continues to be that role model that you look up to," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair called Booker T a great husband and father and a great all-round guy.

Ric Flair and the legends to feature on WWE Raw “Legends Night”

The first RAW of 2021, which will be held on January 4, is a special "Legends Night" show, where several WWE legends will feature on the Red brand.

WWE have so far confirmed the likes of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Booker T, IRS, Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry, Carlito, Kurt Angle, and Torrie Wilson, to name a few. WWE haven't announced what is going to happen at the show.