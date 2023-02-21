"I thought we were friends" - Top AEW star sends a message to Bayley following Monday Night RAW

Following another entertaining edition of Bayley's talk show 'Ding, Dong Hello!' on this week's RAW, Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) has sent a message to The Role Model.

Since January 2021, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been hosting her own WWE chat show featuring various superstars. The show allows Bayley to either gain a psychological edge over her rivals or enables another superstar's feud to progress.

Last night on RAW, the 33-year-old had her Damage CTRL teammates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as guests. This led NXT star Jacy Jayne to comment on the 'infamous door' that she recently used as a weapon to incapacitate her former tag partner, Gigi Dolin.

Following Jayne and Bayley's interaction, the Damage CTRL leader stated that she would not charge her as much as she had Claudio Castagnoli pay when he threw Seth Rollins through the door in June 2021.

"I’ll send you the invoice for my new door. Don’t worry..It’s half of what I charged @ClaudioCSRO," wrote the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

In response to The Role Model's post, Castagnoli tweeted:

"Wow. Now I feel framed. Luckily I don’t fly off the handle easily. I thought we were friends, I used to adoore hello ding Dong."

After more than a decade of working for WWE, Castagnoli chose to leave the company last year. The Swiss star can now be seen every Wednesday as a major performer in All Elite Wrestling.

Top WWE Superstar has nothing but praise for Bayley

As one of World Wrestling Entertainment's most experienced performers, The Role Model has helped elevate many up-and-coming stars.

On the Out Of Character podcast, current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was asked to share her thoughts on her longtime rival. In response, she said the following about The Role Model:

“I love Bayley. I feel like she’s one of the Four Horsewomen that doesn’t get as much credit as she should. She does so much that’s not for herself. Anybody that she steps in the ring with, she brings the best out of them and that’s what she did for me." [H/T - Fightful]

Having started her WWE journey in NXT, The Role Model is now one of the most successful female performers in the company's history. She has won the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championships, besides winning the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

