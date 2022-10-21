WWE's newest celebrity signing Logan Paul has reflected on calling himself 'The Table' during a press conference with Roman Reigns.

During a press conference held on September 17, WWE announced that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the YouTube sensation. The clash will take place in the main event of the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, on November 5.

During the event, the social media celebrity proclaimed these words -

"Roman Reigns, you are the Head of the Table. But brother, in every industry I ever do, I am The Table"

For those out of the loop, "I am the Table" is somewhat of a meme in the internet wrestling atmosphere. Made popular by YouTube channels like 'Botchamania', the phrase is generally used when a table refuses to break when someone is put through it.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Paul was informed of the comedic-connotation of the phrase in the wrestling-sphere. When asked whether he knew about the existence of this phrase beforehand, he answered -

"No, I thought I was being incredibly original, but also not really cause I called myself a table, like what? Why did I say that? I'm also not gonna stop calling myself The Table, I am The Table" [0:49 to 1:05]

Justifying himself using the phrase during the press conference, the 27-year old said -

"Follow me. Roman Reigns - Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns - Face of the WWE, Roman Reigns - Head of the Table. I am The Table. If you remove me from the equation, and Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table, there's no table, he's just a guy sitting in a chair." [1:08 to 1:26]

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



explains his catchphrase to @RyanSatin.



: youtube.com/c/wweonfox "I'm not going to stop calling myself The Table because I am The Table." @LoganPaul explains his catchphrase to @RyanSatin. "I'm not going to stop calling myself The Table because I am The Table." @LoganPaul explains his catchphrase to @RyanSatin. 📺: youtube.com/c/wweonfox https://t.co/ego0KxOEkY

It looks like Logan Paul will be capitalizing on what initially felt like just another goofy phrase said by a man who has been acting funny his entire career.

Logan Paul claims that his brother Jake Paul coming to WWE is "inevitable"

During the same interview, Logan Paul noted that his brother and social media celebrity Jake Paul will one day be seen in a WWE ring.

After winning his first singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam, he challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two will now face off for the titles at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has made waves in the world of combat sports as of late. He has taken on and defeated the likes of former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in boxing matches. His current professional record stands at 5-0. He will be challenging MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29, one week before Crown Jewel.

Speaking on the possibility of Jake joining WWE one day, Logan Paul had this to say -

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable" he said [0:04 to 0:05]

Do you want to see Jake and Logan Paul team up in WWE? Will Jake settle into pro wrestling as successfully as his brother? We might actually get answers to these questions one day.

