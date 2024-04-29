"I thought I was going to RAW" - Top WWE star seems surprised after being drafted to SmackDown

A top WWE Superstar seemed rather surprised over being drafted to SmackDown last week.

On Night One of this year's Draft, AJ Styles was drafted to WWE SmackDown. Other superstars drafted to the blue brand so far are Bianca Belair, Carmelo Hayes, Randy Orton, The Bloodline, Nia Jax, LA Knight, and Andrade.

WWE later shared a backstage clip where The Phenomenal One can be seen expressing his thoughts on his draft.

Here's what he said:

"See there, I thought I was going to RAW. But it seems they have to protect their champions. So we know what's gonna happen at Backlash."

AJ Styles will compete for WWE's top prize at Backlash: France

At WrestleMania XL, AJ Styles lost a singles match to LA Knight. Shortly after, he defeated Knight on SmackDown to earn an opportunity at Cody Rhodes' title. The two superstars will collide in a title bout at Backlash: France.

AJ Styles has had a legendary run since making his way to the global wrestling giant in 2016. He is one of the most decorated stars in the company today and is a two-time world champion. He has also wrestled and put down some of the best workers in the promotion over the past eight years. At Backlash: France, Styles would surely love to pin Cody Rhodes and hold the top title once again.

As for Cody, he has finally finished his story and now holds the most prestigious championship belt in all of wrestling. The American Nightmare failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the belt at last year's WrestleMania after Solo Sikoa interfered and cost him the match. This year, though, he finally managed to pin The Tribal Chief in the middle of the ring and become the top champion.

