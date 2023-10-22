"I thought I was gonna die" - Veteran thought Scott Steiner would kill him following backstage incident (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently recalled when he was confronted by Scott Steiner following a backstage incident and feared that the WWE legend would kill him.

Steiner is one of the toughest wrestlers of all time, whose intimidating persona sent shivers down the spine of all his opponents. This was not only restricted to inside the ring, as even outside the squared circle, one thought twice before stepping up to him.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled an incident with Scott Steiner, which left him fearing for his life. Apter revealed that he once left his camera bag in the catering room backstage, only for Steiner to come back and almost trip on it.

He added that a furious Scott Steiner confronted him, but he diffused the situation in time by imitating the comedian Jerry Lewis, which cracked up the WWE legend.

"One time in the catering room, I had left my camera bag in the middle of the catering room, and Scott Steiner walks in and tripped on my camera bag, and he looked around and he says, 'Who's is this?' Dead silence. All the wrestlers, they all pointed to me. I heard Stu Saks, the editor of the magazine, was with me, and he said to one of the wrestlers, I believe Scott Steiner is going to kill Bill Apter. As you all know, one of my heroes growing up was the comedian Jerry Lewis. As Steiner came over to me, I turned my head, and (imitates Jerry Lewis) "Oh please Mr. Steiner don't hit me" and he cracked a little smile, and the heat was off me, but I thought I was gonna die," Bill Apter said. [9:01 - 9:54]

Sags on friendship with Rick and Scott Steiner

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda, Sags recalled him and Brian Knobbs losing to The Steiner Brothers for the United States Tag Team Titles in 1990 at NWA Halloween Havoc. He added that the match, which is considered one of the best of either team's career, was a result of the two teams having ample creative freedom.

Sags added that he and Brian Knobbs remain close friends with Rick and Scott Steiner to this day and fondly look back at their days as in-ring rivals.

"All that was done on our own. We shot that angle. It exploded. People saw that on TV. It was the most anticipated match, and then we had that match and that's one of the greatest matches we ever did. Ever since then, Rick and Scott have been two of our best friends in life, two of our best friends since we got over together like that. It was a match made in heaven between us two. I don't think either of us as a tag team reached that kind of level [again]." [6:50 – 7:28]

Rick and Scott Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year for their invaluable contributions to the wrestling business for decades.

What did you make of Bill Apter's interaction with Scott Steiner? Sound off in the comments section below!

