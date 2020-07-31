"I thought it was ridiculous" - Seth Rollins on Vince McMahon's role in booking Rey Mysterio's eye popping out

One of the recent feuds and segments in WWE that may be remembered for decades to come was the angle where Seth Rollins went face-to-face with Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules and ended with Rey Mysterio's eye 'popping out' of his head. While the entire segment was extremely controversial, Seth Rollins talked to TalkSPORT about it and confessed that was exactly what WWE was trying to achieve. The Monday Night Messiah also talked about Vince McMahon's role in the segment.

“I think we sort of accomplished what wrestling wants to accomplish and that is we told a very interesting story and there was some outside interest in the finish even though it was very weird – and that’s OK."

Seth Rollins went on to clarify Vince McMahon's role in the segment and how the match was booked.

Seth Rollins on how Rey Mysterio's eye popping out was booked; Vince McMahon's role

Seth Rollins admitted that Vince McMahon was the one who played a heavy role in the layout of the match and the fact that there were multiple finishes involved. However, when it came to most of the match, it was not Vince McMahon, but Jamie Noble, Rey Mysterio, and himself who put in the work. He also said that when the match was first pitched to him, he was not too sure about it.

“Again, when the idea was presented to me, I was aghast. I thought it was ridiculous and a bit of a joke. But the more I thought about it and the more it came to pass I was like ‘OK, this will be different.’ And it can be good and we don’t have to scoff at everything right out of the gate – I don’t want to be that person. Vince wasn’t as hands on as people think that he was. If I’m going to break the fourth wall here, so to speak, it was really 99.9% myself, Rey Mysterio and Jamie Noble."

In the end, Seth Rollins revealed that it was Vince McMahon who decided on what would happen and what the last shot would look like.

"“At the end of the day, you had Vince who made the final call on what the last shot was going to look like and that’s pretty much it. There was a couple of versions of what that final shot would look like and we went with the one that we thought made the most sense. It was a joint-decision on everybody’s behalf.