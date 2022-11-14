WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke recently spoke about Butch's name change and his move to the main roster.

Butch (f.k.a. Pete Dunne) joined the SmackDown roster earlier this year to form the Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Since then, the 29-year-old has been a prominent feature of WWE TV and even competed for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Usos at Crown Jewel.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Luke heaped praise on Butch for his work ethic and in-ring prowess.

"I met him on an independent show. One hell of a worker. One hell of a hand. He's about 190-200 lbs but one hell of a worker."

The wrestling veteran detailed that he initially thought the youngster would be stuck in NXT, but WWE has done a great job by placing him in a faction with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

"That's fine with us. In my life, I came up through the ranks and people helped me. When we came to North America, we were already a proven team. We worked around Singapore, Bangkok, Japan. I like to see talent coming up and getting a break. It's good to see. I thought that he was staying in NXT because of his size. But they brought him up into a great situation, and I love that. Two big guys and a little guy like him that wants to stick his nose in everything." [From 5:18 - 6:31]

Butch will compete in the WWE World Cup next week

In a first-round match of the SmackDown World Cup, Butch will go up against "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn next week. The winner of the World Cup will have an opportunity to challenge the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The two men will be sure to give it their all in the high-stakes matchup next week.

However, the rivalry between The Brutes and The Bloodline does not end here. The two factions were involved in an all-out brawl this week on WWE SmackDown. Just when The Bloodline was dominating due to their numbers advantage, Drew McIntyre rushed out to the ring to even the odds. The two went off the air as the two groups kept on throwing down in the middle of the ring.

