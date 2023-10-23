"I am so tired, it's not even a joke," "Note to self. Don’t watch RAW" - Fans are massively disappointed with recent WWE announcement 

A recent announcement for the latest edition of WWE RAW hasn't gone with many fans, who have openly expressed their disappointment on social media.

The announcement in question is Judgment Day being revealed to address the viewers during Monday night's show opening segment. Over the last few months, the stable has often kicked off RAW with their promos. As such, fans took to Twitter to mention how they were tired of watching the same thing over and over again.

The faction has been drenched in gold at the moment, with Rhea Ripley being the Women's World Champion, Dominik Mysterio being the NXT North American Champion, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest being the Tag Team Champions. At the same time, Priest also holds the coveted Money in the Bank contract.

Expand Tweet

Though they have been booked strongly and are over with the crowds, The Judgment Day kicking off WWE RAW every other week is seemingly testing fans' patience.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Screengrab of the reactions.

WWE Superstar Austin Theory says he and Grayson Waller owe a thank you from The Judgment Day

At last week's RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor regained their WWE Tag Team Championships from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, which they lost at Fastlane 2023.

On the recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Austin Theory stated Priest and Balor could only win because he and Waller had successfully weakened Cody and Jey by facing them on SmackDown before RAW.

The former United States Champion added that The Judgment Day owes him and his tag team partner a thank you.

"Main Event Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are they the tag team champions right now? Uh-uh, I didn't think so, okay? I didn't think so. Yeah, thanks to me because I beat them down. Me and Grayson Waller, we wore them down. When they showed up on Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day, you know what they did? Swooped in...They do [owe Theory a 'Thank You']" said Theory.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see who are the next challengers in line for Damian Priest and Finn Balor for their coveted Tag Team Titles.

Are you excited about seeing Judgment Day kick off this week's RAW? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.