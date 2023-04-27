"I told him he didn't have to do that" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls a heartfelt gesture by The Miz (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently looked back at the time when The Miz exchanged his first-class airplane seat as out of respect for him.

The A-Lister is one of WWE's most despicable heels, capable of generating boos by simply holding a mike in his hand. His ability to rile up the crowd is second to none, and many babyfaces have benefitted just by sharing a ring with him. However, behind the screen, The Miz is one of the nicest people in the business.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled a heartfelt gesture by the former WWE Champion. Long revealed he once crossed paths with The Miz during a plane ride.

The former SmackDown GM disclosed how, upon seeing him, the 42-year-old got up and exchanged his seat in the first-class coach with him.

"I'll never forget something he did for me. I remember one time, I don't remember where we were going, but I got into the place and passed by The Miz, who was in the first class; I passed him by to get to my coach seat. And The Miz got up from his first class seat, and he changes his first-class seat with me. I told him he didn't have to do that. I said I'm fine, but he was like, 'No, no.' And he did do that for me," said Teddy Long. (3:17 - 3:37)

WWE Superstar The Miz recently buried the hatched with CM Punk

The Second City Saint sent shockwaves across the industry when he reportedly showed up backstage at this week's WWE RAW. Though he was present only for a handful of minutes before being politely asked to leave, Punk used this time to make amends with a few of his colleagues. One of them was The Miz.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff.



I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff. I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. https://t.co/Y4i476okDT

As per a report by PWInsider, CM Punk "cleared the air" with The A-Lister, with the duo chatting for a few minutes to settle their differences. Even though they might never cross paths in the ring again, it's heartening to see two of the most respected performers of the business burying the hatchet.

