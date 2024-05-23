"I told Vince to take a step back"- WWE legend was sent to Canada because he threatened to kill Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recalled the time he was sent to Canada because he threatened to kill Shawn Michaels.

The World's Strongest Man was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 25 years before leaving the company in 2021. The WWE stars were well-known for their notorious behavior back in the 90s. During that time, Paul Bearer played a rib on Henry which the latter thought was done by Shawn Michaels.

During his recent appearance on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, Mark Henry revealed that he was so angry with the prank that he threatened to kill Shawn Michaels and the entire Kliq:

"I got in trouble, and they sent me to Canada because I threatened to kill Shawn Michaels and the entire Kliq. I meant that sh*t. I meant it, but I found out later on that it was Paul Bearer who hid my crutches. I blamed it on Shawn. They came up to me, 'Hey man, they hid your crutches? What happened?' I was like, 'You're too small to be talking sh*t. I will f**king kill you and everybody that knows you,'" he said.

Henry added that he even got into a verbal altercation with Vince McMahon and was sent to Canada:

"Sid was behind Shawn. When I threatened him, Sid was [imitates heavy breathing]. I was like, 'The f**k you breathing heavy for? I'm not talking to you, but if you want it, you can get it too.' [Undertaker] knows who I am. When that switch flips, I don't give a f**k who you are. Ask Vince (McMahon) himself. I told Vince to take a step back. 'You're in my face.' I don't give a f**k how much money you have, you better back up. 'You're crazy.' No, I'm not. I'm mad. That's when I was stupid. You can't be a in professional industry with no couth. You can't. They're going to get rid of you. It happened to me. [Vince] was like, 'I'd rather pay you your money and get the f**k out of my face.' So he sent me to Canada. Nobody ever sat me down and taught me wrestling etiquette." [H/T- Fightful]

Could Mark Henry rejoin Shawn Michaels in WWE?

Mark Henry left WWE for AEW in 2021. He plays multiple role for Tony Khan's company, including coaching the talent. It was recently reported that Mark's contract with the company will expire this month. There has no update on whether he will renew with AEW or part ways.

Henry was a prominent name in WWE for a long time and could be a great addition to the company's backstage staff.