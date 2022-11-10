“I took everything he has and kicked out” - Former WWE Champion on why he no longer fears Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar might have scored an upset win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, but things are far from over, according to Bobby Lashley.

The Beast Incarnate faced one of his biggest challenges in the form of The All Mighty. Earlier this year, the two locked horns for the WWE Championship. However, Bobby Lashley scored an upset win over Lesnar after Roman Reigns interfered in the match.

The two recently had their second one-on-one contest where Lesnar sneaked a three-count on Lashley when he was in the Hurt Lock. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley claimed that he no longer fears The Beast Incarnate after colliding with him on several occasions.

"After that, after our several meetings, I started realizing that I took everything that he had and kicked out. So the fear of Brock is no more. Before, I thought Brock was not human. Brock is very human, very breakable." (54:30 to 54:48)

It will be interesting to see if the two former MMA stars can settle their differences once and for all in the near future.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III is most likely to happen at WrestleMania 39

The Beast Incarnate versus The All Mighty was one of the most anticipated matches of the year. The showdown took place at Royal Rumble 2022 where Bobby Lashley scored a pinfall over Lesnar.

Earlier this month, the two went head-to-head after Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley before his United States Championship match. After The All Mighty lost, he took out his frustration on The Beast Incarnate and stood tall in the ring.

It seems like the trilogy will be completed at WrestleMania 39, where the two are expected to go up against each other for the third time. According to recent reports, Lesnar was seen on some of the promotional material for the premium live event.

Ever since his return to the company, Brock Lesnar has attended every WrestleMania event. It looks like the inevitable third match might be set for the Showcase of the Immortals in SoFi Stadium.

Who do you think will win the third match between Lashley and Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes