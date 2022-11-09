WrestleMania 39 is set to be one of the biggest WWE premium live events in the company's history. It has now been reported that the two former world champions Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley might go head-to-head for the third time at the event.

The new regime has hit every premium live event out of the park so far, as they prepare for the Showcase of Immortals in the coming year. The upcoming WrestleMania is less than five months away and it seems like some of the promotional material for the event has spoiled the matches for the show.

After a disappointing loss at the hands of The Beast Incarnate, Bobby Lashley is looking to get a win over Brock Lesnar after WWE Crown Jewel. Fans have been wondering when the two will lock horns again and the answer might be WrestleMania 39.

Recently, Ringside News has obtained some photos for the promotional material for WrestleMania 39 which includes none other than Brock Lesnar. It looks like the two former WWE Champions will have their third showdown in Florida at SoFi Stadium. Check it out:

The event is months away and the card is subject to change, but WrestleMania 39 looks even more promising with the presence of The Beast Incarnate.

John Cena is reportedly set to return for WrestleMania 39

The Leader of Cenation has been busy working in Hollywood with projects like Fast and Furious and Peacemaker. In 2017, John Cena transitioned from a full-time performer to an A-List actor. However, he made sporadic appearances for the company.

Earlier this year, he returned to the company to celebrate his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. He was also confronted by Austin Theory, who was rumored to be his future WrestleMania opponent. According to WrestleVotes, Cena will be at the upcoming Showcase of Immortal in some capacity:

"I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other."

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to go with John Cena vs Austin Theory or if the new regime has some other plans for the Leader of Cenation.

Do you want to see John Cena at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Would you like to see Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes