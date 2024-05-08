"I took these pics" - Bayley comments on top AEW star's backstage photo

Bayley was recently hanging out with a top AEW star, judging by her comment on a recent Instagram post. The star in question is The Role Model's best friend, Mercedes Moné, aka Sasha Banks.

Moné has been signed to AEW for quite some time now. She has yet to step into the ring, though. Her fans anxiously await to see her in action on AEW television.

Mercedes Moné recently shared a bunch of backstage pictures on her Instagram handle. She received tons of comments from fans and fellow wrestlers, including Bayley. The WWE Superstar wrote the following in the comment section:

"I took these pics," she wrote.

Bayley's thoughts on Mercedes Moné's AEW signing

The WWE Women's Champion chatted with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy earlier this year.

She opened up about Mercedes Moné’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling and had nothing but praise for her best friend:

“[Mercedes] is the best, I wouldn’t be here without her. She’s done so much for me. Even after she was done with WWE, she’s been there for me in my big moments. So I know I need to be there for her continuously throughout the years. It was incredible, I’m just happy that she was on a Wednesday where I’m like, ‘alright, I can actually make a Wednesday, that’s one of our few days off.'”

The Role Model has done quite well lately on WWE TV. She won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and competed for IYO SKY's WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania XL.

She was then kicked out of Damage CTRL, a group she formed in 2022. at The Show of Shows, she defeated SKY to win the coveted title on the big stage.

Are you excited to see Mercedes in action on AEW TV?

