"I would totally leave them out of this" - Vince Russo doesn't want WWE to get involved in proposed fight (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about why he doesn't want WWE to get involved in the proposed MMA contest between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

In June this year, Musk, the CEO of Twitter (now known as X), challenged Facebook head honcho Zuckerberg to an MMA match to settle their differences. The latter accepted the challenge, leading to the news becoming a global talking point. Though the fight is yet to materialize, the two are determined to make it a reality.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran explained that if WWE, which is owned by Endeavor, the parent company of UFC as well, is involved in the MMA match, it would put doubt in fans' minds. Vince Russo thinks this could lead to viewers believing Musk vs. Zuckerberg would be a scripted fight.

"I would not work the WWE in this because that's wrestling. It's wrestling. You know what I'm saying. Now when you're gonna marry the two, that's when you put doubts in people's minds. Nothing against WWE, but that's the first place you'll go when you think. So I would totally leave them out of this. Bro, even if they were judges, I think you'd be asking the question if the fix was in," said Vince Russo. (4:02 - 4:32)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo on how Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk could help the poor

Furthermore, Vince Russo added that since Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk were two of the richest men in the world, they weren't looking to make money through their bout.

Russo thinks the proceeds raised from the MMA fight could be distributed among poor counties and the downtrodden.

"But the good thing about this, I guarantee you, this has nothing to do with money for either of the guys. Perhaps, some of the proceeds go to a good cause, to countries in need, our country could benefit from these doing something they love. But once you involve wrestling, that's when people go, 'Oh, I knew,'" said Vince Russo. [4:33 - 5:08]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when the much-anticipated clash of billionaires sees the light of day as fans are waiting with bated breath for its announcement.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.