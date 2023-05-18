"I was training my whole life to be this character" - Current WWE Superstar reveals how The New Day is responsible for popular gimmick

WWE Superstar Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan) revealed how The New Day was responsible for her new gimmick.

After Sarah's release from the company on April 15, 2020, she announced that she would be stepping away from pro wrestling for the time being. However, she made a surprise return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble for a one-off appearance.

Later that year, in November, the 29-year-old made her full-time return to WWE under the new ring name Valhalla, which quickly became popular. The Viking Raiders member recently revealed who came up with the idea for her new gimmick.

During a recent interview on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling show, Valhalla disclosed how The New Day was responsible for her new character.

"Actually The New Day was a big inspiration behind the character," Valhalla said. "I had been fully into mom mode, farm mode, just doing my thing on my farm. And Xavier Woods was like, 'It'd be really cool if you guys had a priestess!' And they brought it to me and I was like, 'That is really cool.' And I put the character together and me and Hunter talked and I just showed up looking ridiculous like I am and he didn't say anything, so I just kept doing it."

She continued:

"Me and [Erik] are vikings in real life," Valhalla said. "We do viking living history. I'm a big fan of all the fantasy dramas and I read a lot of books. You could say I was training my whole life to be this character. I didn't even have to buy anything. I just gathered things that were in my house and I just showed up with it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The New Day member Xavier Woods has a problem with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

The New Day's Xavier Woods recently faced off against Dominik Mysterio on RAW. As usual, Rhea Ripley interfered in the match, allowing Dominik to pick up the win.

Following the win, Xavier Woods went on a rant on Twitter where he said that he now has a problem with Dom and The Eradicator.

"This past Monday night on RAW, I had a match against Dominik Mysterio. And as I had him laid out flat on the mat, and I was flying through the air with my elbow primed and ready to go directly through his chest, Rhea Ripley decided to pull him out of the ring, causing me to crash and burn. And even after that Dominik still realized that he had to pull the tights in order to beat Xavier Woods. But that means, that Dominik Mysterio and I have a problem. That means that Rhea Ripley and I now have a problem."

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins I've been solving problems my entire career. What's my newest one? Judgement Day..... I've been solving problems my entire career. What's my newest one? Judgement Day..... https://t.co/R1I3bRlNpL

It looks like Xavier Woods kicked off a feud against Dominik Mysterio after their recent bout.

What do you make of Valhalla's new gimmick? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes