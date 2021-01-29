"I tried to just throw those out of my memory bank" - Goldberg on his Royal Rumble appearances

Goldberg is preparing for his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre this Sunday at Royal Rumble. While discussing the pay-per-view, Goldberg revealed that he does not have fond memories of his previous appearances at the event.

Goldberg is a WWE Superstar who is currently working as a part-time performer for the company. During his time with the WWE, Goldberg has won numerous singles titles. This includes a reign as the World Heavyweight Champion and two reigns as WWE Universal Champion. He was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2018.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Goldberg was asked about his thoughts regarding his two previous appearances at Royal Rumble. The former World Heavyweight Champion made appearances in the 2004 and 2017 editions of the pay-per-view, and revealed that those appearances are two he would like to forget.

"No. I'll be perfectly honest with you, no. Because I didn't win and I was in for a very short period of time. So, it's like I said about Braun, I tried to just throw those out of my memory bank and go on to the next."

On his last appearance in the 2017 edition of the pay-per-view, Goldberg was eliminated by The Undertaker almost as soon as he had gotten into the match. The fact that he did not win and that his appearances were short are the two main reasons he does not like any of his Royal Rumble appearances.

Goldberg will be aiming to win his first WWE Championship

Despite having bad memories of his two previous Rumble appearances, Goldberg will be hoping he can make a good memory for himself at his third one. While we do not know if he will be participating in the 30-man elimination match, we do know that he will be challenging WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the title.

Goldberg will be looking to take home the one title that has eluded him his entire career. It will not be an easy task taking the belt off of Drew McIntyre's waist, but if anyone can do it, it's Goldberg. Do you think Goldberg will leave the Royal Rumble as champion? Let us know in the comments section below.